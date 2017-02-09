Pope reveals anti-stress secrets - and it's not prozac - AFP

"There is corruption in the Vatican. But I am at peace," the pontiff said in a personally revealing interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera, published on Thursday. . . .
Tensions have appeared to be running particularly high of late.
Francis last month dismissed the head of the Knights of Malta after the ancient order challenged his authority in a dispute seen as being linked to a broader row over the direction of the Church.
And the last week has seen a series of anti-pope posters plastered all over Rome by unidentified agitators.
Thu Feb 9, 2017
