Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8122 Comments: 71098 Since: Mar 2007

Stephen Curry responds to Trump love from Under Amour's CEO

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: The Mercury News
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 3:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Surprised, the Warriors star got an explanation directly from Kevin Plank, stands by his shoe company

Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.

“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday,  Curry did what he doesn’t like to do — talk politics — but is clearly getting comfortable doing.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor