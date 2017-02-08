Stephen Curry responds to Trump love from Under Amour's CEO

Surprised, the Warriors star got an explanation directly from Kevin Plank, stands by his shoe company
Once again, Stephen Curry has found himself in the middle of a political issue. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, in an interview with CNBC, said President Donald Trump is an “asset” to the country.
“I agree with that description,” Curry said, “if you remove the ‘et’” from asset.
In an exclusive interview Wednesday, Curry did what he doesn’t like to do — talk politics — but is clearly getting comfortable doing.
