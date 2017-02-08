Under pressure from MPs, the government was forced to concede on Tuesday that parliament would have a vote on the final Brexit deal before it is sent to the European Parliament for approval.
The move helped fend off a rebellion by pro-European members of May's Conservative party over the two-clause bill.
But ministers warned that if lawmakers rejected the final deal, the alternative was not to return to negotiations -- but to leave the EU without any agreement at all.
Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle - AFP
Wed Feb 8, 2017
