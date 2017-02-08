Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8120 Comments: 71090 Since: Mar 2007

Brexit bill set to clear major parliamentary hurdle - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 7:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Under pressure from MPs, the government was forced to concede on Tuesday that parliament would have a vote on the final Brexit deal before it is sent to the European Parliament for approval.

The move helped fend off a rebellion by pro-European members of May's Conservative party over the two-clause bill.

But ministers warned that if lawmakers rejected the final deal, the alternative was not to return to negotiations -- but to leave the EU without any agreement at all.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor