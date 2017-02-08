Newsvine

Poll shows boost for Scottish independence - AFP

The battle over Scotland's constitutional future is now "a virtual dead heat" with support rising for independence as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

Support has risen to 49 percent, excluding undecided voters, with 51 percent in favour of the British union, a BMG poll for the Herald newspaper said. . . .

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), has said a second independence referendum is now "highly likely", and allies have suggested it could be as early as 2018.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond tweeted a picture of the Herald's front page story on the poll, saying: "Game on..."

