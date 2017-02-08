Late last year he announced his plan to run for president in 2018, when Vladimir Putin's current term expires. Under Russian law, he would be banned from running for 10 years if convicted of a serious crime.
Prosecutors asked for a five-year suspended sentence.
The opposition leader says the prosecution is aimed at barring him from political activity. The Kremlin denies that.
Russian court says opposition leader Navalny guilty of embezzlement|
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Feb 8, 2017 5:41 AM
