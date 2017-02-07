A defamation lawsuit seeking damages for stories published by Mail Media, parent company of The Daily Mail, reveals that the new first lady was looking forward to "licensing, marketing and endorsement opportunities" worth millions of dollars. These deals would have included multiple categories such as "apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care and fragrance," according to the legal docs.
Melania Trump Had Plans to Cash in on Presidency With Her Own Fashion Brand |
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 9:29 AM
