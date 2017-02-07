The legislation passed late Monday, which legalises dozens of wildcat outposts and thousands of settler homes, prompted a call by the Palestinians for the international community to punish Israel.
Pro-Palestinian Israeli NGOs said they would ask the Supreme Court to strike down the law.
Opposition leader Isaac Herzog warned the legislation could result in Israeli officials facing the International Criminal Court.
Israeli settler law angers Palestinians, two-state advocates - AFP
Tue Feb 7, 2017
