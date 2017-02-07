Landmark EU-US data privacy court case opens in Dublin - AFP

A campaign by Austrian privacy lawyer Max Schrems against Facebook's transfer of personal data from Europe to the US is being heard in an Irish court from Tuesday, the latest twist in a long legal battle. . . .

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) is asking the country's High Court to refer the mechanisms used to transfer data between the EU and the US to the European Court of Justice, saying that such issues cannot be decided at national level.

The legal action follows a complaint to the DPC by Schrems about Facebook's use of so-called standard contractual clauses (SCCs) to transfer personal data from Europe to the US.