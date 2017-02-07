Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8114 Comments: 71062 Since: Mar 2007

Patriot Devin McCourty Will Skip White House Due to Trump |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTIME
Seeded on Tue Feb 7, 2017 4:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On Monday, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty told TIME he, too, will skip the congratulatory trip. "I'm not going to the White House," McCourty wrote in a text message to TIME from the team bus. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor