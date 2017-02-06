Romania government feels heat after record demos - AFP

The sixth straight evening of demonstrations on Sunday came despite the left-wing government scrapping the measure that started it all: an emergency decree weakening anti-corruption laws.

Brandishing banners, waving flags and blowing whistles and vuvuzela horns, protesters said they believed the government was still not to be trusted, with many chanting "Resign! Resign!"

"They are corrupt. We want justice... The government will still try something (with the decree)," Emma, 24, one of around 250,000 protesters that media estimated were in downtown Bucharest, told AFP.