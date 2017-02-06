Lady Gaga Halftime Show Review | Super Bowl 2017

It's too bad, because the weakly presented dive took attention from Gaga's earnest introduction in the stadium's upper reaches singing "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land" as stars formed an American flag.

That use of "This Land Is Your Land" was probably the perfect/fitting Gaga choice, as Woody Guthrie's anthem is both aggressively political, but also part of the musical tapestry of the country, the kind of thing that resonates with a target audience, yet also has aged into being sacred enough that few on the right have the nerve to complain about it.