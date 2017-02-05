Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8107 Comments: 71023 Since: Mar 2007

GOP senators blanch at Trump's latest defense of Putin -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 10:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Congressional Republicans have broken with Trump over dozens of controversial statements he has made during his campaign, his transition and now his presidency, but no issue appears to have flummoxed lawmakers as much as his consistent defense of Putin. Trump’s coziness is at odds with years of GOP foreign-policy orthodoxy calling for a more aggressive stance toward Putin’s regime.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor