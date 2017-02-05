Congressional Republicans have broken with Trump over dozens of controversial statements he has made during his campaign, his transition and now his presidency, but no issue appears to have flummoxed lawmakers as much as his consistent defense of Putin. Trump’s coziness is at odds with years of GOP foreign-policy orthodoxy calling for a more aggressive stance toward Putin’s regime.
GOP senators blanch at Trump's latest defense of Putin -
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 10:07 AM
