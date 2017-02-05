A $1.1 million bet, and a lot of happy bookies in Vegas

A bettor using his phone app put $1.1 million on the Atlanta Falcons plus 3 points in the Super Bowl, part of an influx of money that could make Sunday a record day in Las Vegas sports books. . . .

The unidentified bettor who wagered the $1.1 million was a customer of CG Technology, which operates a string of sports books in the city. The bettor will get $2.1 million back if the Falcons win the game or lose by 1 or 2 points.

"For a Super Bowl a bet of that size is not all that unusual," said Jason Simbal, vice president of risk for CG Technology. "Historically we'll generally take a bet of $500,000 and up on the Super Bowl."