Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8107 Comments: 71023 Since: Mar 2007

Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's NYC life |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 7:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Brady and Bündchen split their time between a 14,000-square-foot manse in Boston’s exclusive Brookline nabe, about 28 miles from the Pats’ Gillette Stadium, and a $14 million apartment at luxe One Madison in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. . . .

The clan, which reportedly has Bibles scattered around its apartment, has been spotted attending Sunday morning services at the Church of St. Thomas More on the Upper East Side. (Brady and Bündchen, who were both raised in the faith, had a Catholic ceremony when they wed in 2009.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor