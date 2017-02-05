Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's NYC life

Brady and Bündchen split their time between a 14,000-square-foot manse in Boston’s exclusive Brookline nabe, about 28 miles from the Pats’ Gillette Stadium, and a $14 million apartment at luxe One Madison in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. . . .

The clan, which reportedly has Bibles scattered around its apartment, has been spotted attending Sunday morning services at the Church of St. Thomas More on the Upper East Side. (Brady and Bündchen, who were both raised in the faith, had a Catholic ceremony when they wed in 2009.)