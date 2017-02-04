Morehouse threatened after professor's post about Trump and Tom Brady

David Dennis Jr.’s piece is titled "Tom Brady’s Politics Are More Un-American Than Colin Kaepernick’s Have Ever Been," and got the attention of more than Patriots fans, though he did hear from them. . . .

His essay looked in part at Kaepernick’s response to criticism about his political statements: ''The 49ers quarterback has responded thoughtfully, with donations and repeated acknowledgement of the troops’ role in protecting the country. In fact, Kaepernick exercising his right to protest to protect innocent Americans is as patriotic a gesture possible. Kaep’s reward for his actions? Vilification, death threats and accusations of hating America.. . .'' . . .

A statement from Morehouse says an anonymous caller told a school phone operator that he supported Brady and Trump. He said he and his friends lived in Tennessee and would soon be''loading up their guns and coming here for a football game.''