Will a Politically Charged Atmosphere Overshadow Super Bowl LI?

Dennis Deninger, who teaches sports communications at Syracuse University and is the author of "Sports on Television: The How and Why Behind What You See," told ABC News that the NFL has gone to great lengths to try and depoliticize the league, and that Sunday's game will test its ability to control it.

"They're going to do their best to keep politics off the field but how are you going to prevent Lady Gaga from making a political statement, if she wants to do it?" Deninger said, referring to the game's half-time performer, who is an outspoken advocate for LGBT issues and supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. . . .

84 Lumber revised an ad that ostensibly tells the story of an immigrant family's journey from Mexico, after an original version was nixed by FOX for being too controversial. The new version, which will air in the second quarter, points viewers to a website where the original version can be seen.

Budweiser issued a statement this week saying that its ad, which tells the story of its founder's journey from Germany to the U.S., had been planned for a long time, and was not meant to be viewed through the lens of politics.