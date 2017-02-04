Romanian mass protests enter fifth day -AFP

The left-wing Social Democrats (PSD) have only just returned to power after handsomely winning elections on December 11 promising to boost salaries and pensions in the EU's second-poorest country. . . .

Now the PSD wants to reduce sentences for abuse of power and make them punishable by prison only if sums involved exceed 44,000 euros ($47,500). . . .

On Friday, Romania's national ombudsman vowed to invoke the constitutional court, saying it was unclear why the abuse of power decree was urgent.

Demonstrators have vowed to rally daily until February 10 when the contentious abuse of power decree, issued by the government late Tuesday, is due to enter into force.