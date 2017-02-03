Newsvine

Ivanka Trump clothing line no longer available on Neiman Marcus website

A search of the website shows no results for any products by Trump. Her brand's name is also no longer on the main list of designers on the site.

Neiman Marcus did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

The move follows news that Nordstrom is planning to reduce its stock of merchandise from President Trump's daughter as more retailers have been targeted by boycott threats over any Trump family products.

