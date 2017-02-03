Newsvine

Charlie Baker is putting local cider doughnuts on the line in his Super Bowl bet with the governor of Georgia

In addition to “lucky” Boston cream pie cupcakes from a Springfield bakery and Legal Seafood’s clam chowder — which proved successful in Baker’s previous playoff bets with the governors of Texas and Pennsylvania, respectively — the Massachusetts governor is putting local cider doughnuts on the line in a Super Bowl bet with Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.

