West Bank settlement outpost hardliners hold out - AFP

Police had managed to remove all but one of the 42 families who lived in the Amona outpost on Wednesday in line with a High Court order that found that it was built illegally on private Palestinian land. . . .

But police said they were still trying to negotiate the voluntary departure of between 70 and 150 "anarchists" who had barricaded themselves inside the adjacent synagogue.

Hundreds of far-right activists had slipped past army roadblocks early on Wednesday in a show of support for the Amona residents.