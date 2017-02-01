NFL Announces Patriots Will Play Raiders In Mexico In 2017 «

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the Patriots will take on the Oakland Raiders in Mexico next season during his Super Bowl LI press conference in Houston, Texas on Wednesday
“We had a great experience last year with the Texans and the Raiders and couldn’t have asked for a better reception from our fans in Mexico. We always envisioned it would be more than a one-year commitment. We’re coming back next season; the Patriots and Raiders will play there next season.”
