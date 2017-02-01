Newsvine

jfxgillis

Since: Mar 2007

Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might

Current Status: Blessed (1)
View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVanishing Jobs: an AP Interactive
Seeded on Wed Feb 1, 2017 4:08 PM
Discuss:
"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there," Trump told Pena Nieto, according to the excerpt seen by the AP. "You aren't doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

A person with access to the official transcript of the phone call provided an excerpt to The Associated Press. The person gave it on condition of anonymity because the administration did not make the details of the call public.

In these nations:

