'Dieselgate' drags on for VW and Bosch with new payouts - AFP

VW said in a statement it will pay $1.2 billion (1.1 billion euros) to compensate around 78,000 US buyers of 3.0-litre diesel cars as well as buying back or refitting their vehicles. . . .

The amount brings the total in fines and compensation the Wolfsburg-based group has agreed in the US to more than $23 billion.

Meanwhile, Bosch said in its own statement that it will settle "the most substantial part of criminal law proceedings pending" in relation to the emissions cheating scandal with a $327.5 million payout to car owners and dealers.

Stuttgart-based Bosch is the world's largest car parts supplier and a household appliance giant, reporting 2016 revenues of 73.1 billion euros last week.