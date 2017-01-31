N.F.L. Transcripts Leave Out a Couple of Things: Trump and Goodell

Of the transcripts provided for the interviews with 26 of the Patriots players and coaches, the word “Trump” does not appear in any of them, and the word “president” appears only in reference to team presidents, despite reporters’ having asked about them. The word “Goodell” appears once. . . .

Martellus Bennett, the Patriots’ loquacious and talented tight end, had perhaps the most pointed response of the evening when asked whether he would visit the White House if the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

“Most likely not,” he told a reporter from The Detroit Free Press. “Because I don’t support the person in it.”