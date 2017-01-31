Bell says it took about half an hour before they found the culprit: San Francisco Examiner columnist Art Spander.
Unfortunately for the sake of drama, it wasn't another Patriots conspiracy, although that certainly would have been interesting. Instead, it was just a classic mix-up of someone inadvertently taking the wrong bag.
Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan lost his Super Bowl 51 playbook during media day | NFL |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:01 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment