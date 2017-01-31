Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8078 Comments: 70856 Since: Mar 2007

Hill staffers secretly worked on Trump's immigration order -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The staffers signed nondisclosure agreements, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Trump's transition operation forced its staff to sign these agreements, but it would be unusual to extend that requirement to congressional employees. Kathryn Rexrode, the House Judiciary Committee’s communications director, declined to comment on the nondisclosure pacts.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor