The staffers signed nondisclosure agreements, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Trump's transition operation forced its staff to sign these agreements, but
it would be unusual to extend that requirement to congressional employees. Kathryn Rexrode, the House Judiciary Committee’s communications director, declined to comment on the nondisclosure pacts.
Hill staffers secretly worked on Trump's immigration order -
Mon Jan 30, 2017
