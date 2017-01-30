Newsvine

AP: Trump's voter fraud expert registered in 3 states

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONVanishing Jobs: an AP Interactive
Mon Jan 30, 2017
Gregg Phillips, whose unsubstantiated claim that the election was marred by 3 million illegal votes was tweeted by the president, was listed on the rolls in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi, according to voting records and election officials in those states. He voted only in Alabama in November, records show.

In a post earlier this month, Phillips described "an amazing effort" by volunteers tied to True the Vote, an organization whose board he sits on, who he said found "thousands of duplicate records and registrations of dead people."

