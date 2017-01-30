Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8075 Comments: 70841 Since: Mar 2007

Acting attorney general says Justice Dept. won't defend travel ban -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUnited Press International
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 4:47 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said government lawyers won't argue the issue because it's uncertain whether it is legal.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote in a memo to Justice Department lawyers. "I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor