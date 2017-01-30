Acting attorney general says Justice Dept. won't defend travel ban

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said government lawyers won't argue the issue because it's uncertain whether it is legal.

"I am responsible for ensuring that the positions we take in court remain consistent with this institution's solemn obligation to always seek justice and stand for what is right," Yates wrote in a memo to Justice Department lawyers. "I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful."