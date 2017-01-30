Steve Kerr speaks out against Donald Trump's travel ban

Kerr was born in Lebanon the son of Malcolm H. Kerr, an American academic who specialized in the Middle East. Kerr’s father was assassinated in Beirut in 1984 in an act of terrorism.

After the Warriors’ Sunday game in Portland, Kerr was asked his thoughts on the controversy.

“I would just say that as someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father,” Kerr said. “If we’re trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country by really going against the principles that this country is about and creating fear, it’s the wrong way to go about it. If anything, we could be breeding anger and terror, so I’m completely against what’s happening.