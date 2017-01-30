No Caption Needed: The Copley Square Protest, January 29, 2017

I woke up Sunday morning angry and restless. Just as the anti-Trump airport protests had faded Saturday night, just before I had gone to sleep, I had heard via social media that more were planned for the next day.

"Damn it," says I, blinking awake, "I'm going to Copley Square to protest."

But I couldn't go without a sign. Gotta have a sign for these things, you know. So before I even got out of my my pajamas I sat down at my desk and tried to think of a sign. I poked around my image folders looking for inspiration. For reasons that I won't go into, I happen to have a high-resolution PNG file of a Trump hat; also a high-resolution PNG file of a Nazi helmet from World War II.

So I put the two together in an image and thought "Voila!" But I reconsidered: I need a line of text just for compositional reasons. But then I thought, "I shouldn't need a line of text to explain the image." So I was stumped until I finally realized, "Oh, the fact that I don't need a line of text is the line of text." So this is what I ended up with:

Caption: ''No Caption Needed''

But that took me all morning. I don't know how to use the So-and-so-is-attending-such-and-such on Facebook so I just posted the photo in my timeline. My old pal Eileen texted me immediately and we set a meet for the statues in front of the old wing of the Boston Public Library. Then I scooped up extra cigarettes and bail money, changed out of my pjs and took off.

I parked at the Riverside trolley terminal and as soon as the trolley came began bonding with fellow passengers/protesters. I asked this couple for a picture of their sign and we chatted for a bit. Their sign actually turned out pretty famous, featuring in one of the wire-service photos of the protest, but I lost track of which one:

Riding the trolley to Copley Square

Something interesting happened when I showed them mine. They kind of gasped a little. After I made it I realized that it was, well, kind of harsh. Their sign, and many of the signs I saw later at the protest, were fundamentally positive in affect, lots of quotes from the Statue of Liberty, lots of citations of the Gospel According to Matthew Chapter 25 and so forth. Negative against Trump in a positive way. Mine was negative in a negative way.

So I got to Copley and walked over to meet Eileen right here:

Steps of Boston Public LIbrary (photo by Eileen) Source

But before I got there like ten different people requested photos of my sign, to which I happily obliged. Chatting again with with fellow protesters I again got the feeling that my sign was harsh. Was it too harsh, I wondered? On the one hand, I think it's fair. On the other hand, that swatstika really pops. And you can read the message from miles away:

Eileen holding my sign

Might a Jew find it offensive or unfair?

That particular concern was soon allayed because when we took our place in the crowd to the left of the podium just inside the obelisks on Boylston Street, this was the first sign that leapt out at us:

Never Again

And then a minute later the guy next to me asked me for a photo of my sign and told me how great it was. Jewish, attending with his two daughters. That's Herbie holding the sign. So figured I was in good shape:

Jews against the Muslim Ban

Although to be honest, I like the other side of her sign better, and that established my theme for the rest of the photos:

No Ban No Wall

As I wondered around the Square I noticed a portion of the signs appeared to be Labors of Love, people putting heart and soul and hours of time into signs. I figured I should document them. Here is Ada with a gorgeous American Flag:

And Carolyn pleading for her friends, MIT students stuck in Europe:

Couldn't get this lady's name because we were singing or chanting or something, but she gave me a nod and smile when I gestured for permission. The look or her face is precious. Not the protester's, I mean. Lady Liberty's:

But not all of the signs took hours to make. A couple were so brilliant they were worth it even if they only took five minutes: Janine making a crucial point:

It's all legal!

And pretty much my favorite, probably took two minutes to make but it's genius:

The protest was so much larger than expected that even though we should have been well within hearing of the podium--we were at the edge of the inner third of the crowd--we heard nothing. Senator Warren and Mayor Walsh spoke but the only reason we knew that was because word passed through the crowd.

But that's okay. We weren't there to hear people speak, we were there to speak ourselves with our presence.

As we were walking back to the subway via Newbury Street (the fashion district) we passed the Central Congregational Church and I took this final photo: