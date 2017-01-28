Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 8071 Comments: 70787 Since: Mar 2007

Federal judge halts Trump's immigration order — but only for those already here -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Vox
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The stay does not strike down the full executive order. It does not allow people to come to the US who are currently abroad. What it does is “preserve the status quo” for people who came to the US in the immediate aftermath of the executive order, after having been granted visas allowing them to legally come to the US (before the order was signed).

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor