The stay does not strike down the full executive order. It does not allow people to come to the US who are currently abroad. What it does is “preserve the status quo” for people who came to the US in the immediate aftermath of the executive order, after having been granted visas allowing them to legally come to the US (before the order was signed).
Federal judge halts Trump's immigration order — but only for those already here -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:21 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment