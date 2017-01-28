Political football: For some, Super Bowl reflects US divide

"It's been very tough," said Segun Idowu, a Boston civil rights activist who grew up in Massachusetts, went to college in Atlanta, voted for Clinton and will likely be rooting for the Patriots. "The Trump versus Lewis metaphor seems apt to me."

Patrick Dugan, a Clinton voter from West Hartford, Connecticut, said his Patriots fanhood has become "increasingly lukewarm" because of the team's Trump connections.

"You can't put that genie back in the bottle," he said. "It's out there at this point. And once it's out there, it colors how you look at them, whether you want it to or not."