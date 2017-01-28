Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai slammed Trump’s move in a note to employees Friday, telling them that more than 100 company staff are affected by the order.
"It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues," Pichai wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg News. "We’ve always made our view on immigration issues known publicly and will continue to do so."
Google Recalls Staff to U.S. After Trump Immigration Order -
