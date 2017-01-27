Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Calls for Reversal of Trump Abortion Policy

"[The policy] could have terrible consequences for women and families around the world," she wrote in a Thursday post supporting the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights Act.

The 47-year-old tech executive linked to a New York Times article explaining how clinics around the world could be affected by the executive order, which cuts funding to health care providers that talk about or give advice on abortion. That includes clinics in Swaziland, which has one of the highest H.I.V. rates in the world, and even clinics that don't provide abortions.