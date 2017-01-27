IMF says Greece debt 'explosive' in long term - AFP

Addressing the debt burden of the beleaguered nation will require "significant debt relief" from European institutions, including dramatically extending the grace periods and maturities of the loans, the IMF said in it's annual report on the Greek economy, which includes a debt sustainability analysis.

The IMF board is due to discuss the report February 6.

Even with full implementation of the economic reforms the country has agreed to, "Greece's debt is highly unsustainable" and "will become explosive in the long run," as the government will have to replace highly-subsidized official financing with market financing at much higher rates, the IMF said.