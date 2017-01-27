Newsvine

This Tostitos bag tells you if you've been drinking

In an attempt to raise awareness for responsible driving, the chip maker has partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber to create "alcohol sensor bags," special Tostitos bags that can tell if you've been drinking. . . .

As nifty as it sounds, don't look for these at your local grocery. Created as part of the marketing campaign, the bags won't be sold or otherwise available to the public. A USA TODAY reporter received one from the company and can confirm that it does, indeed, work.

