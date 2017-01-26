National Park Service staff escalate campaign against Trump

A day after three climate-related tweets sent out by Badlands National Park were deleted, other park accounts have sent out tweets that appear to defy Trump. One, by Redwoods National Park in California, notes that redwood groves are nature’s No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. . . .

Golden Gate National Park in California said in a tweet that 2016 was the hottest year on record for the third year in a row. The tweet directed readers to a report by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, also known as NOAA. . . .

Death Valley National Park tweeted photos of Japanese Americans interned there during World War II, a message that some saw as objecting to Trump’s pledge to ban Muslims from entering the country and a proposal to restrict the flow of refugees to the United States.

Park spokeswoman Abby Wines said the posts were not intended to be political criticism, and the woman responsible had been in tears earlier in the day because of the attention. “This is a topic we’ve done tweets on before,” she said. “We’ve been doing ranger talks on this topic since 2012. This is part of Death Valley Park’s history.”