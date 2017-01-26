The government confirmed this week that German-born billionaire Thiel was granted citizenship in June 2011, just two months after donating NZ$1.0 million (US$730,000) to an official Christchurch quake disaster fund.
English acknowledged Thiel did not meet the usual requirements -- living at least 70 percent of the previous five years in New Zealand -- but said he was granted citizenship due to exceptional circumstances. . . .
The opposition Labour Party's immigration spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway said the case raised questions about whether the rich were receiving special treatment.
"I don't think that fits very well with New Zealand's egalitarian values," he said.
New Zealand passport row after PayPal's Thiel given citizenship - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:40 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment