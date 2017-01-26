New Zealand passport row after PayPal's Thiel given citizenship - AFP

The government confirmed this week that German-born billionaire Thiel was granted citizenship in June 2011, just two months after donating NZ$1.0 million (US$730,000) to an official Christchurch quake disaster fund.

English acknowledged Thiel did not meet the usual requirements -- living at least 70 percent of the previous five years in New Zealand -- but said he was granted citizenship due to exceptional circumstances. . . .

The opposition Labour Party's immigration spokesman Iain Lees-Galloway said the case raised questions about whether the rich were receiving special treatment.

"I don't think that fits very well with New Zealand's egalitarian values," he said.