Trump calls for 'major investigation' into alleged voter fraud -

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Politico
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:28 AM
But while Trump has been steadfast in his belief that millions voted illegally last November, there is no evidence to support his claim. In a statement released Tuesday, the National Association of Secretaries of State said “we are not aware of any evidence that supports the voter fraud claims made by President Trump, but we are open to learning more about the administration’s concerns.”

