Why Tom Brady's friendship with Donald Trump is the public's business

At some point in history, Brady was just a football player—a stunningly gifted, Super Bowl ring-clad, future Hall of Fame football player, but still just a football player. But as Brady’s celebrity grew, he became more than that; he morphed into a superhero named TB12 who doubles as a taste-maker extraordinaire. When not shredding defenses, Brady is telling you to buy a $200 cookbook to learn his “nutritional philosophies”, wear unflattering slippers to be comfortable like him, buy an uber expensive mattress, along with complementary pajamas to help you “recover” while sleeping like him. Unlike Peyton Manning, the most famous person willing to sell weirdly orange-hued pizza with a straight face, or Cam Newton, who fills an expendable role when it comes to hawking yogurt, Brady is deeply intertwined with his brands. He is the brand. . . .

Beyond being his own brand, Brady is the face of a league that has been archaic in its approach to enacting policies respectful to women. The notion that Brady might accept some of Trump’s gender-damning actions (including that thing that started a feline-inspired hat industry) is disheartening. Hopefully, this is not the case. Brady is intelligent and worldly, and in the same interview Monday he hinted at disagreeing with Trump. “I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do,” Brady said.

What don’t you agree with? If Brady used his monstrous platform to answer those pressing questions instead of doting on thread count, we maybe, possibly would stop asking.