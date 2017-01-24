China says it will not back down on South China Sea - AFP

China's artificial islands in the sea, some with the potential for military use, are considered a potential flashpoint and tough comments from White House spokesman Sean Spicer and Trump's nominee for secretary of state have raised the temperature.

"China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing, adding that the country is "firm in safeguarding our rights and interests".

"The United States is not a party to the South China Sea issue."

Spicer said Monday that the US "is going to make sure we protect our interests" in the sea.