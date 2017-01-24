Newsvine

UK Supreme Court says PM May must get parliament approval to trigger Brexit

Tue Jan 24, 2017
The UK's highest judicial body dismissed the government's argument that May could simply use executive powers known as "royal prerogative" to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin two years of divorce talks.

However, the court rejected arguments that the UK's devolved assemblies in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales should give their assent before Article 50 is invoked.

