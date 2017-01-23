Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 8043 Comments: 70645 Since: Mar 2007

Spicer: 'Negative' Trump coverage is 'demoralizing' |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Later, he offered the remarks about the demoralizing coverage, arguing it is always negative and questioning why the media doesn't write positive stories on Trump, such as his “success in keeping American jobs.”

“I’ve never seen it like this. The default narrative is always negative, and it’s demoralizing,” Spicer said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor