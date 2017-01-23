Later, he offered the remarks about the demoralizing coverage, arguing it is always negative and questioning why the media doesn't write positive stories on Trump, such as his “success in keeping American jobs.”
“I’ve never seen it like this. The default narrative is always negative, and it’s demoralizing,” Spicer said.
Spicer: 'Negative' Trump coverage is 'demoralizing'
Mon Jan 23, 2017
