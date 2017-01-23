Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 8042 Comments: 70626 Since: Mar 2007

Syria rebels vow to keep fighting if Astana talks fail - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The talks had been billed as the first time armed rebel groups would negotiate directly with President Bashar al-Assad's regime since the conflict erupted in 2011.

"If the negotiations succeed, then we are with the negotiations," rebel spokesman Osama Abu Zeid told AFP. "If they don't succeed, unfortunately we'll have no choice but to continue fighting."

The rebels' announcement came as Russia's defence ministry said its warplanes had bombed the Islamic State group in the area around Deir Ezzor in eastern Syria, where regime forces have been fighting the jihadists.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor