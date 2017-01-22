West African troops prepare for Gambian president's return - AFP

The Senegalese general leading a joint force of troops from five African nations said soldiers had nonetheless entered The Gambia to "control strategic points to ensure the safety of the population and facilitate... Barrow's assumption of his role."

An AFP journalist stationed across the river that divides the Banjul peninsula from the northern part of the country said around 100 heavily armed Senegalese troops travelling with armoured vehicles were waiting to move into the capital.

Senegalese forces had briefly crossed into the former British colony on Thursday but pulled out shortly afterwards, with Sunday's troop movement the first by soldiers from the joint force.

Marcel Alain de Souza, a top official with the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), which organised the deployment, said the country "could not be left open" for long, and that Barrow must be in place "as soon as possible".