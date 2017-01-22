He made the comments to Spanish newspaper El Pais as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. . . .
“Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most obvious example of European populism is Germany in 1933,” the Pope said.
“A people that was immersed in a crisis, that looked for its identity until this charismatic leader came and promised to give their identity back, and he gave them a distorted identity, and we all know what happened.
Pope Francis warns against rise of populist leaders 'like Hitler' as Donald Trump sworn in as President |
