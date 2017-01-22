Pope Francis warns against rise of populist leaders 'like Hitler' as Donald Trump sworn in as President

He made the comments to Spanish newspaper El Pais as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. . . .

“Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most obvious example of European populism is Germany in 1933,” the Pope said.

“A people that was immersed in a crisis, that looked for its identity until this charismatic leader came and promised to give their identity back, and he gave them a distorted identity, and we all know what happened.