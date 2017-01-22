Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 8036 Comments: 70587 Since: Mar 2007

Pope Francis warns against rise of populist leaders 'like Hitler' as Donald Trump sworn in as President |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Sun Jan 22, 2017 6:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

He made the comments to Spanish newspaper El Pais as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. . . .

“Crises provoke fear, alarm. In my opinion, the most obvious example of European populism is Germany in 1933,” the Pope said.

“A people that was immersed in a crisis, that looked for its identity until this charismatic leader came and promised to give their identity back, and he gave them a distorted identity, and we all know what happened.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor