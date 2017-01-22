Newsvine

Netanyahu ahead of Trump phone call: I am willing to give Palestinians a 'state-minus' -

Netanyahu hinted that legislation aimed at annexing the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim is expected to be discussed at 3 P.M. The prime minister said no one has done more for the settlements than his government, adding that he will continue to work for the settlements in a smart and responsible manner. Earlier Sunday, the prime minister told Likud ministers that he was only willing to give Palestinians a "state-minus."

He added that stopping the Iranian threat and overturning the nuclear deal continues to be a top objective of the State of Israel.

