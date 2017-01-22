In Mosul battle, Iraq forces face fewer IS-planted bombs - AFP

So while the systematic mining of roads and rigging of buildings with bombs has arguably been IS's signature defence system against Iraqi forces, in Mosul, the jihadists had to change tack.

Iraqi forces have seen less booby-trapping in Mosul than in Anbar and Salaheddin provinces, where earlier key battles against IS took place, said Staff Lieutenant General Abdulghani al-Assadi, a top commander in the elite Counter-Terrorism Service.

"The reason is the families remained in their neighbourhoods, in their houses," Assadi said.

Some residents of the city have ventured out of their homes just moments after the fighting died down, and in recaptured areas of eastern Mosul, stores are reopening, goods are displayed in front of shops, civilian cars and pedestrians move along some streets and children play outside.