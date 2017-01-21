The unfolding and control of network cascades

The same connections that give a network its functionality can promote the spread of failures and innovations that would otherwise remain confined. . . .

Cascades are self-amplifying processes by which a relatively small event may precipitate a change across a substantial part of a system. Often, cascades are to be avoided: They may cause blackouts in power grids, congestion in traffic systems, widespread defaults in financial networks, and mass extinctions in ecosystems. In some scenarios, however, cascades are essential to a network’s functionality: Biochemical cascades underlie intra- and intercellular signaling networks, plea-bargain cascades have become integral to the criminal justice system, and social cascades facilitate the spread of technology adoption and cooperation. Cascading processes have been exploited to maximize the effects of get-out-the-vote and other behavior-change campaigns, content sharing in social media, and viral marketing. (See figure 1 for representative examples of network cascades.)