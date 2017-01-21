Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 176 Seeds: 8032 Comments: 70567 Since: Mar 2007

Coach Popovich unloads again on Donald Trump -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe San Antonio Express-News
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:10 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Before Saturday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked his thoughts on the various Women's Marches held throughout the country to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. One of the marches was held in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, at about the time the Spurs were conducting their morning shootaround.

Popovich's response went for four minutes, uninterrupted.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor